Where To Get The Best Cheeseburgers In Los Angeles

Most people would agree that adding a slice of delicious cheddar, swiss or other cheese adds something unexplainable to a burger. We’ve rounded up the best spots in Los Angeles to get the tastiest cheeseburgers.
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 736-2224
www.fathersoffice.com
Dine at either Father’s Office Santa Monica or their Helms Bakery location and get one of the best cheeseburgers in town. With blue cheese, applewood bacon, caramelized onions and tasty arugula, the burger here is widely known as one of the best in town. But, buyer beware: no substations are allowed. It comes the way it comes! Most would agree that it’s perfect just the way it is though.
Belcampo Meat Co.
1026 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 744-8008
www.belcampomeatco.com
Part country cafe & part butcher shop, this eatery/market serves meat sourced from its own farm. The flagship location in Santa Monica features both a restaurant serving their delicious California cuisine, as well a farm-inspired craft cocktail program. A stand-out item here is their ‘Belcampo Burger’. With butter lettuce, caramelized onions, house sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese on a bread bar brioche bun, this 1/2 pound patty burger is simply divine. Oh, and it comes with a side of their fries which go perfectly with the burger. Find it on their lunch and dinner menus.
Plan Check
1800 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 444-1411
www.plancheck.com
On the forefront of burger trends is Los Angeles’ modern American eatery, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, which offers several outposts across the city: Sawtelle, Fairfax, Santa Monica, and Downtown. The P.C.B. (Plan Check Burger) utilizes Americanized dashi cheese, ketchup leather—a fruit-roll up like square of dehydrated ketchup—schmaltz onions, and pickles piled high on a crunch bun to create the modern burger. Or, try out their unique and one of a kind Blueprint Burger with smoked blue cheese, pig candy, fried onions and roasted garlic steak sauce.
R&D Kitchen
1323 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 395-3314
www.hillstone.com
The menu at Santa Monica’s R&D Kitchen might not be extensive, but the few options they do offer are quite exquisite. At this stylish and bustling gastropub, the cheeseburger is one of those must order items. The cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and creamy cheddar cheese on a house-made egg bun. It may seem like a standard cheeseburger, but trust us, it’s anything but.
Ledlow
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 687-7015
www.ledlowla.com
When a regular cheeseburger isn’t enough, leave it up to one of L.A.’s best restaurants to step it up a notch. You can order a single (6 ounce) cheeseburger with cheddar & Emmenthal cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, onions, and green peppercorn mustard. The “Griddled Cheeseburger” as it’s known here comes with their delicious fries too.
The Rockefeller
1209 Highland Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-5810
www.eatrockefeller.com
At Manhattan Beach’s Rockefeller gastropub, order up their American Prime Burger. With a double patty, American cheese, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and their special aioli, it’s one you won’t want to miss. Or, their Rockefeller Burger, known to locals as their Wagyu beef burger, offers up another tasty option with taleggio cheese. With wagyu beef, truffle bacon jam, overnight tomatoes, frisee, taleggio cheese, the burger is topped off with garlic aioli for a great touch.
Eggslut
Grand Central Market
317 S Broadway Stall D-1
Los Angeles, CA 90013
www.eggslut.com
Located in Downtown LA’s Grand Central Market, you wouldn’t think a place with “Egg” in it’s name would be on the list for best cheeseburgers, but their version of the classic cheeseburger is a must. With ground certified angus beef, caramelized onions, bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese, and dijonnaise, it’s topped with an over medium egg in a warm brioche bun.
Flintridge Proper
464 Foothill Blvd
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 790-4888
www.theproper.com
Named for the area from which the restaurant is located, Flintridge Proper’s ‘Proper Burger’ keeps eaters coming back time and time. Classic in many ways, restaurant-goers get 1/2 of a pound of burger along with housemade American cheese, thousand island dressing and lettuce. The big and beefy burger is great all on its own but you can add bacon to it too!
In-N-Out Burger
245 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(800) 786-1000
www.in-n-out.com
No list of burgers or cheeseburgers could ever be complete without the infamous double double or just plain cheeseburger at In-N-Out. With locations throughout Southern California and beyond, the fast-food chain has expanded its reach and is as celebrated as the invention of fire these days. At In-N-Out, there are a few ways to order, but most would agree that ordering it ‘Animal Style,’ with grilled onions and their special spread, is the way to go. Or, if you’re more of a traditionalist, order it regular. With their delicious buns, fresh lettuce, American cheese, tomato and of course the burger, you can’t go wrong. But, if you want to step it up a notch, order the double double, which comes with double everything the cheeseburger has.
Doghaus
3817 W Olive Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 566-4287
www.doghaus.com
Wherever you are in Los Angeles, it’s easy to find a Doghaus location. From Burbank to Northridge, and elsewhere like the USC Campus, Alhambra, and Long Beach, it’s not hard to find this eatery. While Doghaus is famous for their hotdogs and sausages, don’t discount their cheeseburger! Their version comes with white American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Thousand Island dressing. If you come to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, you can upgrade your single patty to a double patty with cheese on the house!