Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kevin Hart Shares Apology Video Amid Cheating Allegations

Just last month comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to wish his pregnant wife a happy one year anniversary.

Then over the weekend, he took to Instagram again. This time to apologize to his pregnant wife for making a bad error in judgement.

FBI reportedly investigating a video which shows Hart with a woman who isn’t his pregnant wife.

That video shows a man who looks like Kevin having sex with another woman and that woman says she shot it to expose Kevin as “a cheating liar” and demanded 10 million dollars to keep footage under wraps.

Hart beat the extorter to the punch posting this video on his Instagram account apologizing to his kids and wife:

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

He refers to his wife as a “rib” something and someone he can’t live without!

Hopefully he won’t have to.