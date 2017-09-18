Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘The Handmaids Tale’ Wins Big at 2017 Emmy Awards

Last night was Emmy night. If you haven’t watched The Handmaids Tale or Big Little Lies you have some binge watching to do because they were the big winners last night.

There was one huge surprise that stunned everyone. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer rolled out on his own podium cracking everyone up including his TV alter ego Melissa McCarthy.

Saturday Night Live a big winner too, bringing home four awards. One for Alec Baldwin for his portrayal of Donald Trump, along with three others awards including Best Variety Show and Best Supporting Actress for Kate McKinnon for her impersonations of Hillary Clinton and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It was a record breaking night for Veeps Julia Louis-Dreyfus, setting the record for most Emmy’s won by a performer for the same role in a series.

The biggest winners of the night, The Handmaids Tale taking home five Emmy’s including best drama and HBO’s female driven murder mystery.

Big Little Lies taking home eight of their own, including one for Nicole Kidman, her first Emmy win after three nominations.

There were some snubs. A lot of people shocked that the binge watching phenomena red carpet darlings from Stranger Things left the show empty handed.

And after getting 22 nominations, Westworld also favored to be a winner left out in the cold along with Ryan Murphy’s Feud.

I personally was shocked that they didn’t take home any trophies, none for Susan Sarandon or Jessica Lange.