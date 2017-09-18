Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 18

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Various Locations
National Cheeseburger Day is one of our favorite cheesy holidays, and with L.A.’s incredible food scene, there’s no excuse to not find the perfect patty to celebrate. In honor of the day, Dog Haus is offering a free upgrade from a single to a double cheeseburger at all their locations. Plan Check’s Fairfax location is offering their dashi cheese-laden Plan Check Burger for just $6 to bar guests from 10 am – 4 pm, or head to Brentwood’s Baltaire where the holiday collides with their Industry Night and grab a Cheeseburger, Beer & Shot special for $15. For more tasty ways to celebrate, check out our roundups of the Best Burgers in Los Angeles.
Eric Clapton In Concert
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com
Eric Clapton is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The English rock and blues guitarist has been heralded as the best guitarist of our time. Along with his mesmerizing guitar solos and ballads, Clapton has captivated crowds since the 1960’s with songs like “Tears In Heaven,” “Layla,” and many more.
Viva L’Italia!!! Wine Dinner
Officine BRERA
1331 E 6th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 553-8006
www.officinebrera.com
It’s all about wining and dining tonight at Officine BRERA’s Viva L’Italia!!! wine dinner. After an extensive Italian wine tasting, a wine paired dinner will be prepared by Chef Angelo Auriana. Your tastebuds will take you on a trip to rustic Northern Italy, with menu items like shrimp carpaccio with passion fruit burrata, hand cut chickpea maltagliati, and more. A knowledgeable sommelier will be onsite as well to answer any questions about the wines selected for the evening.
Vicente Amigo in Concert
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(800) 595-4849
www.kalakoa.com
Latin Grammy Award-winning flamenco composer and guitar virtuoso Vicente Amigo is making a one-night-only stop in Los Angeles for a evening of fiery flamenco. The world-touring guitarist has earned several prestigious awards, and brings his talent to the South Bay tonight with a small band of outstanding artists and even a dancer. The show is guaranteed to get your toe tapping and heart racing.
See “Big Night Out”
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Fresh on the heels of last Sunday’s Emmy Awards show is the new play about a working actor turned Oscar nominee, Mike. With a politically-charged speech planned by his transgender nephew, a young agent scheming for his future, and a partner nowhere to be found, he has no idea just how profoundly his life is about to change. Featuring a cast that pulls from both Broadway and network television, the characters seamlessly blend humanity with hilarity, family and fame. The world premiere play runs through October 8.
Terranea Resort’s 4th Annual Celebration of Food & Wine
Terranea Resort
100 Terranea Way
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 494-7891
www.terranea.com
Today through Sunday Terranea Resort is hosting their extravagant annual food and wine event. Using items taken from the resort’s bountiful herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, beehives, and Sea Salt Conservatory, the event keeps it super local. Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy exclusive tastings, specialty seminars, live entertainment, and of course wine. Tonight’s Taste at Twilight kickoff features six of the resort’s bartenders competing for a crowd-favorite libation, bites from the on site culinary team, and of course Terranea’s unbeatable ocean views.
Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.dodgers.com
The Dodgers are leading the National League West and are poised to clinch it as we enter into October’s post-season baseball. So, make sure not to miss this long-standing rivalry between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and there will be Friday night fireworks in honor of Tommy Lasorda’s 90th birthday! If you can’t make tonight’s game, the Dodgers will be taking on the Giants on Saturday, September 23rd at 6:10 p.m. and on Sunday the 24th at 1:10 p.m.
Cocktails in the City
The Majestic Downtown
650 S Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90014
www.cocktailsinthecity.com
Chosen as the first international show venue, Los Angeles is about to host the largest cocktail festival in the state. Over 2,500 cocktail enthusiasts are expected to sip their way through the night, celebrating the city’s unique bar culture. Each participating bar is challenged to create a cocktail exclusive to the event, including an interactive and themed element. And if you need more reason to go, the event is partnering with My Friends Place, assisting homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives.
100: The Apollo Theater Celebrates Ella’s 100th Birthday
Ford Theatres
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East
Hollywood, CA 90068
(323) 461-3673
www.fordtheatres.org
The First Lady of Song is being honored for her 100th birthday tonight at the newly revamped Ford Theatres. In association with world famous Apollo Theater, Grammy-winning artist Patti Austin (who, like Fitzgerald, had her own career debut at the Apollo at a young age) will bring Ella’s music to life. Having recorded an album of the singer’s standards, “For Ella,” Austin is the perfect person to pay tribute to the legendary jazz singer. She’ll be joined by celeb friends David Alan Grier, Monica Mancini, Ledisi, and pianist Shelly Berg.