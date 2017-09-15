Lisa Loves Showbiz: Josh Duhmel And Fergie Call It Quits

I am sad to report that after eight years of marriage Josh Duhamel and Fergie have called it quits.

They actually split back in March but kept it quiet for the sake of their four year old little boy, Axel.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

People Magazine quoting a source who says the pairs differences ultimately played a role in the separation and people close to them won’t be surprised that it’s over.

A big factor they say is how different Josh and Fergie are.

In the end their lives were heading in two separate directions and they are often apart because of work.

So here’s what I think since they are my friends. I think that Josh wanted more kids and Fergie wanted more music.

Don’t look for a reconciliation, I hear a divorce is imminent.

Speaking of divorce, Jennifer Garner posted a #TBT video to her Instagram yesterday to the time she had dental anesthesia, gas, novocain and then went to see Hamilton.

This is what that sounded like:

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Speaking of Jennifers, last night Jennifer Lawrence was on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new movie, Mother, which comes out today.

Claiming she was hungover thanks to the premiere of Mother the night before, JLAW told a great story about a bar fight she had while filming her upcoming movie Red Sparrow in Budapest.

Take a listen:

Moral of that story – don’t mess with JLAW!