Tune-in Monday Sept. 18 and Tuesday Sept. 19 as Lara Scott broadcasts LIVE from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa on the beautiful shores of Ko Olina, Hawai‘i!

Discover a paradise where kids, teens and adults experience amazing adventures as a family, or off on their own exciting excursions. And there’s world-class entertainment everyone will enjoy like the new KA WA‘A, A lū‘au.

Make sure to check back for photos!