Best Bars To Get Local Beer In Los Angeles

Beer enthusiasts revel in locally crafted beer. And in Los Angeles, beer is plentiful and features distinctive West Coast flavors. Local brewers are very much here and now in this city, and restaurants and bars are busily seeking out these businesses to support and serve at the bar. Each restaurant and bar that serves local beer owns the philosophy of supporting local brewers. Check out these five hangouts for a tasty pint of California.





The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen

119 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-6037

www.thecraftsmanbar.com 119 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 395-6037 This laid-back Santa Monica hangout has locally crafted beers for every palate. The Craftsman, known for its popular happy hour and sports viewing at the bar, features beer from neighboring Santa Monica Brew Works (great tasting and the only production brewed in Santa Monica, CA), Angel City (small-batch lagers and ales made in Downtown L.A.), Hangar 24 (a heart and soul brew from Redlands) and Green Flash (of San Diego). Patrons count on The Craftsman for a tasty beer and delicious signature handcrafted sliders and a side of house-made tater tots. After 10 p.m., ditch the bar stool, get comfy on the couches and chill out to live music.





Bar Verde at Nordstrom

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 900-1610

www.thegrovela.com 189 The Grove DriveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 900-1610 Bar Verde’s menu offers local and regional California craft beers, and a farm-to-table menu created by Chefs Travis Chase and Rhian Peterman. Beer enthusiasts are invited to sip ales, pilsners and stouts from North Coast Brewing (created on the Mendocino coast), Anderson Valley Brewing (up in Boonville) and Lost Coast Downtown (produced in Humboldt County). Every time you visit Bar Verde, you can expect changes in the menu reflecting the L.A. seasons as well. Featuring fresh ingredients, Bar Verde’s mushroom flatbread pizza, burger or crispy seared rockfish filet are excellent choices. Really, everything on the menu here looks and is amazing though.





The Surly Goat

7929 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 650-4628

www.surlygoat.com 7929 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 650-4628 Low key in its presentation, The Surly Goat is anything but low key. The Goat gets hopping with a fun social scene, fantastic beer choices from the area and amazing food delivery by Baby Blues BBQ in West Hollywood (which happens to be right next door). The bartenders here know their beer and are fun to connect with about their favorites as well. With an on-tap menu featuring Eagle Rock’s Red Velvet, Fusion 21 of Petaluma, brews from Firestone Walker in Paso Robles and Ballast Point of San Diego, you can’t go wrong. In addition to the libations, The Surly Goat hosts karaoke night, trivia nights and good music. Related: Best Trivia Nights In Los Angeles





Tony’s Darts Away

1710 W. Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91506

(818) 253-1710

www.tonysda.com 1710 W. Magnolia Blvd.Burbank, CA 91506(818) 253-1710 This restaurant is self-described as serving beer, wine, soda, meats, produce (when available) and bread from California. Tony’s Darts Away has a mission and that is to serve beer the way “the brewer intended it to be.” Without a lot of storage time or travel time, Tony’s chooses to serve California craft beers to support small craft beer from local businesses including The Bruery (Orange County), Hangar 24 Craft Brewery (Redlands), Bootlegger’s Brewery (Fullerton), Mad River Brewing Company (Blue Lake), Mission Brewery (San Diego) and so many more. The restaurant’s signature sausages (vegan and non-vegan are prepared) are perfectly paired with craft beers.





Blue Palms Brewhouse

6124 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 464-2337

www.bluepalmsbrewhouse.com 6124 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 464-2337 An American alehouse, Blue Palms Brewhouse has a ton of local beers and a menu of American favorites that will promise to satisfy. A few locally crafted beers on tap include Hell Hound Brown brewed by Cosmic Ales right in Los Angeles, Chinook Showers (a double IPA) from Noble Ale Works in Anaheim, Torrance’s Strand Harvest Ball and San Fran’s 21st Amendment brews – California Love and Roasted American. Delicious menu bites to try are the restaurant’s bucket of salty pretzel balls served with a spiced mustard, tacos filled with freshly fried tilapia, prime rib French dip and a smorgasbord of sausages (vegan, elk, pheasant, smoked duck and venison). Related: Best Sausages In Los Angeles



Sheryl Craig is a writer with a passion for interesting finds and treasures in Los Angeles. She has a background in journalism and public relations. A mother of two daughters, Sheryl integrates her healthy lifestyle into raising her children. Her work can be found at Examiner.com .



