Lisa Loves Showbiz: Selena Gomez Receives Kidney Transplant

If you wondered where Selena Gomez was this summer, and who didn’t!

Come to find out she was laying low after having a Kidney transplant.

The story first broke on TheBlast.com last night, and right away tons of support for Gomez began flooding in on social media.

She revealed the deep personal news about her battle with Lupus is an Instagram post, “I needed to get a Kidney transplant due to my Lupus.”

She also posted pictures with that post, one being the scar from her surgery, the other a picture of her and her friend Francia Rasia, who stars on Secret Life of the American Teenager, holding hands lying on gurneys next to each other.

Gomez told her friend on the post, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend, Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her Kidney to me.”

Another star suspiciously missing this summer, Larry King.

He tells Extra‘s Mario Lopez he had stage one lung cancer and had surgery this summer.

King was very lucky he said his doctors caught it in the early stages during a routine chest x-ray.

He had the surgery in July and was back at work a week after and is doing well.

King does say he will get a chest ex-ray now every six months to make sure.

For the record, King was a heavy smoker until he had his heart attack 30 years ago, after which he quit but when he asked the doctor if that smoking was the reason, the doctor said “YES!”