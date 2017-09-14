Lisa Loves Showbiz: Anthony Scaramucci Joins ‘The View’ Sean Spicer Talks SNL With Jimmy Kimmel

The ladies at The View will have a Mooch to smooch next Friday September 22nd.

Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, will join to guest host for their first ‘Guy Day Friday’ for season 21.

He’s apparently still a hot topic and will join the table and talk hot topics for the entire hour.

Former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, spiced things up last night with Kimmel.

It was a very different Sean Spicer, smiling and joking on his first TV appearance since resigning in July:

What did he think of Melissa McCarthay’s impression on SNL? He liked it, but the President not so much.

Kimmel asked him about the Mooch. He said he liked him just didn’t feel he had the qualifications or background to work in the Communications Department.

Up next for Spicer (besides public speaking engagements) he will teach at Harvard University.

As for a “tell-all” book, Spicer says he won’t do it. He doesn’t think it’s right and calls it an act of betrayal.

He does say he will write a book, it was will just be a “tell” book not a “tell all.”