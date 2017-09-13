Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "La Bamba" by Los Lobos

Lisa loves Showbiz: Star-Studded ‘Hand in Hand’ Hurricane Benefit Raises Millions

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Hand in Hand
(Photo by John Shearer/Hand in Hand/Getty Images)

Dozens of stars turned out to sing an raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Irma last night in a one hour televised benefit, “Hand in Hand” which raised 14.5 million.

The show started off with Stevie Wonder singing “Lean on Me”, then Usher and Blake Shelton joined with “Stand By Me.”

Just Bieber, George Clooney, Barbara Streisand, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Beyonce, Jay Leno, Will Smith, The Rock all there to show their support and lend their voices.

And on the phone banks using their voices, Oprah, Cher, Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio all there to take donations.

The stages were set in LA, New York, Nashville and San Antonio.

So many stars joining together to raise money and lift spirits.

Billy Crystal closed out the show by giving the 14.5 million dollar tally.

Part of that 14.5 million came from Apple who donated 5 million.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live