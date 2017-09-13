Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "La Bamba" by Los Lobos

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kate Hudson Upsets Mothers With C-Section Comment

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kate Hudson, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson got herself in hot water after calling C-sections “lazy.”

Hudson feeling the wrath of mothers everywhere after implying that having a C-section is taking the easy route when it comes to childbirth.

Hudson, who is a mother of two, is on the cover of the October issue of Cosmopolitan and inside she was asked to name the laziest thing she’d ever done.

She responded with “Have a C-section.”

Hudson gave birth to her son Ryder via C-section which is why she felt of about calling it “lazy.”

However her social media users went crazy saying, “Hey #KateHudson please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is “lazy?” The Procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?”

Another tweeting “Hey Kate C sections saved my sons lives, sorry you define that as lazy #Getaclue.

And another woman writing, “Yeah Kate having my daughter by C-section instead of letting her die was really “lazy” of me. Lost so much respect for you there.”

So far no comment from Kate.

