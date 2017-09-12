Lisa Loves Showbiz: Margot Robbie Talks About Playing Tonya Harding

Actress Margot Robbie, you may know her as Harley Quinn, has Robbie has a new movie.

The Suicide Squad actress was in Toronto over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote I Tonya, produced by her and her new hubby, Tom Ackerly.

Robbie plays infamous figure skater Tonya Harding, who if you remember pled guilty to hindering an investigation after her associates attacked her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.

That case led to Harding’s expulsion from the U.S. figure skating association.

Get this, Robbie told Vanity Fair while she took her role seriously, she had no idea that incident was true.

She went on to say, “I was young when it happened, I missed it, I was 4 so I missed it.”

Another thing Robbie missed was her honeymoon.

She told Extra TV that she and her husband decided to do this movie instead of honeymoon, which they did eventually do.

As for working together again, Robbie says, “Yeah it’s not just my husband and I, we have 30 films in development and a TV Department.” The company is growing quickly she said.

But don’t expect their family to grow as quickly. Robbie says “There’s no time for that, we have a puppy.”