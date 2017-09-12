Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Another Brick In The Wall" by Pink Floyd

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at New York Fashion Week

By Lisa Stanley
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey has snapped his crackers!

He showed up to Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party during New York Fashion Week and here’s how it went on the red carpet between Carrey and E News Catt Sadler:

His behavior may have something to do with his latest film where he plays comedian Andy Kaufman in Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond.

Also worth noting he has had a hard time the past few years since losing his girlfriend to suicide and getting sued by her family who alleges that Carrey gave their daughter the drugs to OD on, which is how she died.

