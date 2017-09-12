New Grammy Museum Celebrates Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More

By Annie Reuter

New Jersey is getting its own GRAMMY museum this year. On October 20, the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center in Newark will open to the public. The 8,200-square foot location will include interactive exhibits and clothing worn by Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Amy Winehouse, among others.

In addition, the museum will pay tribute to artists from New Jersey, including Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston. The museum will be open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from $9 to $12.

Other items on display include Madonna’s beaded dress worn at the “Who’s That Girl” premiere in 1987 in Times Square, Chris Martin’s tour costume for “Viva La Vida,” and Maren Morris’ purple dress from the 59th GRAMMY Awards red carpet , reports Variety. Other highlights include Roland Live, an area that provides visitors with a real-life simulation experience of performing onstage, as well as a how-to tutorial that teaches visitors how to rap.

Check out a promotional video for the new museum below.