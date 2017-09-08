Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Opens Up About Life As A Dad

George Clooney is opening up about life as a dad, husband, movie star, and activist in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter that when he and Amal found out they were having twins he kept thinking it was a mistake since they did not use infertility drugs.

He says he’s changing diapers and is loving fatherhood.

Clooney says no one is getting much sleep, and despite the constant pain and headaches he’s been experiencing since falling on the set of his 2005 movie Syriana, he is loving the whole experience.

He said the fall caused a 2 ½ inch tear in the middle of his back and a half inch tear in his neck, hence the pain and headaches.

He also shared that he has undergone a series of operations three years ago which did help a little.

Clooney says everyday he feels lucky, lucky in his career and lucky to have found the perfect partner.

“Sometimes in life it doesn’t happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with.”