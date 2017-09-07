Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Newest Bachelor Is Race Car Driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.

This morning the New York Post had a story saying that ABC couldn’t find a Bachelor for Season 22 which is about to begin filming.

Well so much for that, because an hour later GMA’s Michael Strahan introduced us to The Bachelor.

Typically the star of The Bachelor hails from the previous cycle,but not this time.

This time they chose a guy from Emily Maynard’s season on The Bachelorette back in 2012.

His name is Arie Luyendyk, a 35 year old race car driver from the Netherlands.

You may remember him as the “kissing bandit” as he was dubbed back then.

ABC calls him a fan favorite and this morning he sat down with Strahan to discuss take a listen:

Luyendyk is a two-time Indy 500 winner and is now a Real Estate broker in Scottsdale, AZ where he lives.

Arie comes from racing roots, his dad also a famed Formula One race, Arie Luyendyk Sr.