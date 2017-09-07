Lisa Loves Showbiz: Anna Faris Is Releasing An Intimate Memoir

Anna Faris is about to release her first book, an “intimate” memoir which includes insights into her marriage to Chris Pratt.

Faris obviously didn’t think she would split with Chris when she wrote the memoir, and now she says she’s scared about it coming out.

During her podcast,Unqualified, this week Faris talks about the book which is set for release October 24th.

The memoir includes anecdotes about her marriage to Pratt and she says, “I feel really, really nervous because it feels really intimate.”

The foreword, written by Chris, says, “She is fierce and very loyal, she rarely punishes people, but when she does, it’s powerful and terrifying and when it’s over, it’s really over. Power and terror are acceptable in a partner but absolutely necessary in a mother as far as I am concerned.”

Adding, “and she does mother very well, both to our son Jack, and me when needed.”

Faris reveals in the book everything from falling in love with Pratt, to their wedding in Bali, to feeling jealous while watching her husband kiss his female co-stars.

Some may find this part a little strange because she admits in the book that Chris was never her best friend. She thinks the idea of your of your mate being your best friend is over-hyped.

She believes your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another.