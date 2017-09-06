Rams Owner Donates $1M To Harvey Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to help support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his family announced a $1 million donation Wednesday to the Red Cross, in addition to urging fans who purchase tickets for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts to visit the Rams website and enter the code “BROCKERS” to have the Rams’ full proceeds from the sale donated to the American Red Cross and United Way of Greater Houston.

Further proceeds were also raised by the Rams in two auctions for game packages.

