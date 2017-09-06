Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sharon Osbourne Slams Kim Kardashians and Dancing With The Stars Announces Season 25 Stars

Yesterday we told you what Sharon Osbourne told The Telegraph in London about Ozzy’s affairs.

Sharon said there was, “a Russian teen, two masseuse’s, a hairdresser and a chef.” Six of them in different countries that she knew about.

Sharon added, “Basically if you’re a woman giving Ozzy a back rub or a trolley of food God help you.”

And if you are a Kardashian, especially Kim, God help you. Sharon also saying how she feels about the Kardashians and she is not a fan of all the nude selfies Kim posts claiming it’s a feminist act.

Sharon says “That’s not feminism, those girls live off their bodies half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine, but it’s not feminism, that’s being a Ho.”

She adds, “Nothing wrong with that but always remember what you are.”

Kim of course reacting to Sharon’s criticism by posting a nude pic of her climbing a tree wearing just a pair of black boots.

And Season 25 of DWTS starts Monday September 18th, and this morning we now know who will be dancing.

Drew Scott – “Property Bothers”

Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”

Barbara Corcoran – “Shark Tank”

Derek Fisher – The Los Angeles Lakers

Victoria Arlen – Paralympic Swimmer who won three silver medals and one golf metal during the London 2012 Paralympic games

Jordan Fisher – “Hamilton”, Nickki Bella Professional Wrestler and engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena

Terrell Owns – Six time NFL Pro Bowler

Frankie Muniz – “Malcolm in the Middle”

Debbie Gibson

Lindsey Stirlin – Famous violinist

and lastly they are pitting a husband and wife against each other, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey both dancing.

Nick has a lot to prove since his brother Drew Lachey won the mirror balled trophy in Season Two.