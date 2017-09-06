Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Go Public

Finally Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are out of hiding.

For more than four years we have been hearing rumors of a Foxx-Holmes romance which were always denied. Not anymore.

TMZ caught them walking hand-in-hand frolicking on the beach in Malibu over the Labor Day Weekend.

This is the first time they’ve been seen together like this.

Back in March of 2016, Katie was seen with a ring on her finger, but Foxx’s rep denied it was from him.

According to The Sun, the reason for the secrecy was becuase Katie reportedly had a clause in her divorce agreement with Tom Cruise that banned her from publicly dating for five years after their divorce.

Guess what? This weekend marked five years, hence the full on PDA.

Speaking of PDA and love, for the first time since they’ve been dating we are hearing from Prince Harry’s girlfriend, actress Megan Markle.

The Suits star is professing her love for the Prince and talking about the Royal Romance.

In a rare personal interview with Vanity Fair, which hits newsstands September 12th, Markle admitted, “they’re in love.”

Megan may surprise people by saying, “We’re in love, a couple and I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time, this is for us.”