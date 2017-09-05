Musicians Remember Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

By Annie Reuter
Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker died on Sunday (Sept. 3) and when the news broke, the music world started sharing tributes.
Related: Steely Dan’s Walter Becker Dead at 67
Bandmate Donald Fagen shared a heartfelt message via his official Facebook page.
“Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967,” Fagen wrote. “He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.”
Other artists, including Slash, Questlove and Ryan Adams, also shared their feelings about Becker and his music.
See all the posts below.
".....still holds the crown baby" rip #WalterBecker possibly one of my favorite architects of the 70s "FM" smooth sound. Took it for granted growing up ---before 10 I heard his music & Fagen's voice EVERYWHERE: supermarket, waiting rooms everywhere, cabs, offices, dentist chair, sporting events even (Sixers used to RUN "Peg" during Dr J's era) actually lol first time I got sent to principles office in 2nd grade was for "saying a bad word" (Hell, was a 4 letter word growing up & I didn't know who or what a "Peg" was but I knew someone in my class was going to 🎵"Helllllllllllllllllll"🎵 The first time we played w Michael McDonald a second after "man it's an honor" came "ok how long did Walt make you stack them vocals?" Walt was my first post "hey I dig these guys I wanna get em on a session" gig shortly after our Do you Want More album came out. I was all ready for him to make me do take after take after take like I heard he was notorious for---but uh shockingly he liked our loose playing and encouraged it. (Yeah I even tried to tune my drums Steely Dan low but he was like "I want you to sound like you, not like what we were doing way back then") This is a major loss man. An artist's artist. Someone who cared for the craft of music and pushing boundaries. They got a name for the winners in the world: his name is Becker
#RIPWalterBecker Very sad news. They're one of my favorite bands. fb.me/1ccSwTYR6—
Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 03, 2017
So sad to hear. A true inspiration R.I.P. Walter Becker, Co-Creator of Steely Dan, Dies at 67 via @NYTimes nytimes.com/2017/09/03/art…—
Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) September 03, 2017
rest in peace WALTER BECKER, one half of the team i aspire to everytime I sit down at a piano. thank you for your unparalleled contribution—
Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 03, 2017
I was once in a band that played only Steely Dan songs. It was hard and lots of fun. RIP Walter.—
Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 03, 2017
Damn. RIP #WalterBecker - Hey kids, Spin Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan in his honor if you don't know it.—
benjamin folds (@BenFolds) September 04, 2017
Walter Becker, you changed my life with music. You are so loved
Straight to the stars.... My friend https://t.co/vqVeglX5Tc—
Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 03, 2017
RIP Walter Becker.
Travel Safe back home to the stars of which your soul arose.
We love and miss you. XO https://t.co/U6rsOREMRI—
Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 03, 2017
RIP Walter Becker. Listening to Steely Dan all day in your honor.—
nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 03, 2017
So, so sad to hear this news...
SD played locally a few years ago, they were as amazing as ever... I asked to go... fb.me/87zObN9wU—
Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) September 03, 2017