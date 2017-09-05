Lisa Loves Showbiz: Daniel Craig Returns in ‘Bond 25’ as a Married Man

Big James Bond news!

We know Daniel Craig will play Bond again, and now according to the NY Post, for the fifth film in the franchise, 007 will say “I do!”

According to Page Six, Bond will get married and quit the Secret Service because he’s in love in Bond 25.

The post says the plot of the movie has leaked and according to the plot Bond will marry, but lose her right away as we see her get murdered which brings Bond back into action.

In Spectre, Bond’s love interest, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, was rescued by Bond just before closing credits.

The new film opens with them in wedded bliss. Some people pointed out that Ian Fleming constantly had Bond thinking about settling down in the original books.

They point out in both the book and film versions of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” Bond was married only to have her brutally murdered by Blofeld.

Either way, whether this Bond plot is the one for Bond 25 or not, we will have to wait til November 8th 2019 to see.

And this WILL be Craig’s last film with the franchise. He told us, “I just want to go out on a high note.”