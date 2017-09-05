Lisa Loves Showbiz: Celebrity Telethon Set For Hurricane Harvey Relief and Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Marriage

“Hand in Hand” is a benefit for Harvey relief and so many stars are already attached.

Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbara Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey have all committed to help Harvey victims by participating in a telethon on September 12th.

The event will air from 8-9 ET on almost all networks. CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT will all air the telethon and proceeds will benefit, United Way Of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Speaking of relief, Sharon Osbourne is relieved to have her old Ozzy back and is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her husband of 33 years.

She just admitted in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph in London that Ozzy has strayed and cheated with six woman, including that hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

Sharon says, “Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse in the U.S. and then our cook. He had women in different countries, basically if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

Well we knew about the hairdresser. She was the final straw for Sharon.

Ozzy reportedly had a 4 year affair with Pugh which ended after he accidentally sent an email meant for Michelle to Sharon. Oopsy!

Sharon tells The Daily Telegraph, “I couldn’t believe it” and the worst part Sharon said, “Because none of these women were show ponies, he was just doing it to fill the void in some way.”

That affair caused Sharon and Ozzy to split back in May 2016, but by July they were back on the Crazy Train and back on track after Ozzy had received treatment for sex addiction.

The two renewed their vows earlier this year and are happier now than ever.