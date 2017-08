Sheila E stopped by to talk with Gary Bryan. She has a new album filled with special guests like Ringo Starr, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Freddie Stone from Sly and the Family Stone, Candy Dulfer, and ‘the’ Angela Davis!

You will recognize all of these ‘iconic’ songs from America’s past which is why the album is called ICONIC: Message 4 America.

The album, “Iconic” will be available everywhere on Friday 9/1

She kicks off her US tour Aug. 31 at the Conga Room!