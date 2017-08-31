Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rumors Spark of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Split

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton over? Well, if you believe HollywoodLife.com they are headed for a split.

The magazine says they have been bickering for weeks over which city they will live in.

They say Blake wants to live in Oklahoma while Gwen wants to stay in LA.

Don’t believe it, even though they point out that Gwen’s social media accounts have not featured any photos of her and Blake since August 4th.

They have been spotted looking quite in love 10 days ago before Shelton’s Oklahoma concert, and I hear they are planning an epic vacation for Labor Day.

So, that’s what Hollywood Life says. In other internet reports they say that Gwen is with child, basing that on a series of photos which appear to depict Gwen hiding a potential baby bump.

I can tell you she is not pregnant. Probably just ate a cheeseburger for lunch.

I can also tell you that Blake and Gwen are still very much together and still very happy.

Blake heads back to NBC September 25th for The Voice season 13.