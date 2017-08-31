HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | Photos | Listen Live | CBS DFW

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, More Planned for Houston Telethon: Report

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

Rumors are swirling that a massive star-studded telethon benefiting Houston in light of tropical storm Harvey is well in the works.

Related: Artists Respond to Hurricane Harvey Devastation in Texas

According to TMZ, the telethon is slated for September 12, and will happen across three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Allegedly organized by Houston rap hero Bun B and the team who put together Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester show, sources say the show will feature a host of celebs including Blake Shleton, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Strahan.

The word is that the major networks will broadcast a portion of the telethon live during prime time.

Stay tuned for confirmation and more details if and when they emerge.

