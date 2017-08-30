U2 Debut New Song ‘The Blackout’

By Scott T. Sterling

After teasing it with cryptic promotional letters to select fans and a snippet on social media, rock legends U2 have revealed the band’s new song, “The Blackout.”

The song premiered with a black and white Facebook Live session, featuring U2 performing the urgent new song in an intimate club setting to a crowd of adoring fans. It’s from the band’s upcoming album, Songs of Experience.

According to fan website U2gigs.com, “The Blackout” clip was filmed at Amsterdam nightclub WesterUnie, with fans showing up after a call on the band’s official website. The video was directed by Richie Smyth.

“U2 performed it live for the assembled audience five times, though with some pre-recorded vocals as well,” according to the site. “The audience picked up the catchy chorus quickly, and on the fourth take Bono asked jokingly if it had leaked on the ‘Interwebs.’ He let the audience sing it on the fifth take. Bono also crowd surfed during one take of the song.”

The first official single from Songs of Experience, “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” is expected to debut on Sept. 6.

Watch “The Blackout” below.