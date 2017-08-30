HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | Photos | Listen Live | CBS DFW

The K-EARTH 101 Morning Show Goes Through ‘The IT Experience’

By Madeline Spear

The Gary Bryan Morning Show, sans Lisa, reluctantly went through The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood!

The IT Experience, located on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, takes you through the house “where IT lives.”

it2 The K EARTH 101 Morning Show Goes Through The IT Experience

One brave listener, Jessica, joined us in place of Lisa who refused to experience “IT”.

Reservations for The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood are currently sold out but you can still take your chances in the walk-up line.

For more info, visit thatswhereitlives.com.

IT hits theaters September 8th!

it The K EARTH 101 Morning Show Goes Through The IT Experience

