The K-EARTH 101 Morning Show Goes Through ‘The IT Experience’

By Madeline Spear

The Gary Bryan Morning Show, sans Lisa, reluctantly went through The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood!

The IT Experience, located on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, takes you through the house “where IT lives.”

One brave listener, Jessica, joined us in place of Lisa who refused to experience “IT”.

Reservations for The IT Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood are currently sold out but you can still take your chances in the walk-up line.

For more info, visit thatswhereitlives.com.

IT hits theaters September 8th!