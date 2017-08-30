HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | Photos | Listen Live | CBS DFW

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Justin Beiber Sues Hospital Staff For Releasing His Medical Information

By Lisa Stanley
We learned yesterday that back in May, Justin Bieber made an emergency visit to a hospital on Long Island to have his balls examined after thinking a soccer injury to “the boys” left one of his testicles twisted.

Rumors quickly spread that The Beibs was there for and STD, sparking a chain of events that ultimately led to the firing of a hospital staffer and now a lawsuit.

Here’s what really happened according to Justin’s people.

He was playing soccer suffered an injury, Web MD’d himself into a tizzy thinking he had testicular torsion, a condition that cuts off the flow of blood to the testicles which almost always requires surgery.

Luckily, he did not have that issue and no surgery needed.

They say a staffer named Kelly Lombardo found out and reportedly illegally accessed Bieber’s medical files.

She was then fired for being an “immoral employee who violated Beiber’s privacy rights.”

She denies this and has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit claiming she simply heard from others he was there for treatment of an STD.

As for the Biebs, “the little Biebs and the twins” are OK.

Doctors determined he was only suffering from a swollen testicle.

