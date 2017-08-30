HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | Photos | Listen Live | CBS DFW

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Corrine Olympios Addresses ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Incident

By Lisa Stanley
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Last night we finally heard for the first time Corrine Olympios side of the story of what really happened in the swimming pool during filming of Bachelor in Paradise.

She sat down with Chris Harrison to discuss that sex scandal with Demario Jackson that shut down production of the show for two weeks.

She wanted everyone to have a better understanding of her and her side of the story.

Corrine told Chris that alcohol and medication caused the blackout.

She admitted she over drank on medicine she now says is not supposed to be mixed with alcohol.

She claims she had just started taking the medicine and did not know she shouldn’t drink with it. She claims the combination impaired her judgment and when Harrison asked what do you want people to know she had this to say:

She added, “With something like this you can’t help but learn a lot about yourself. I need to be more aware of my body and medicines I put in my body. I just need to be more aware of my surroundings.”

