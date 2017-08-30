Guide To The Best Hollywood Bowl Performances – Fall 2017

As one of Los Angeles’ most iconic attractions and venues for concerts and other events, The Hollywood Bowl offers some of the most notable shows. This fall, there are plenty of exciting concerts, and other shows to see under the stars!





(Credit: Los Angeles Philharmonic Association )



The Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

HOLLYWOOD BOWL ORCHESTRA EVENTS



John Williams: Maestro of the Movies

Legendary composer John Williams returns to the iconic Hollywood Bowl for what has become a tradition. Having performed many times, Williams will compose many of his top moments in movies. Williams, who has composed some of the most popular and recognizable film scores in cinema history, is known for his work in "Jaws," the "Star Wars" series, "Superman," "E.T.," the "Jurassic Park" film series, "Schindlers List," "Harry Potter" and many more. Show up tonight and hear some of the most recognizable songs from these films. A selection of film clips will also be showing on the big screen.



“Singin’ In The Rain”

If you love the classic 1952 film "Singin' In The Rain," then tonight is your night. Along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor David Newman, audience goers will get to watch one of the greatest musicals of all time as a live orchestra performs the incredible music from the movie.



Fireworks Finale: The Muppets Take The Bowl

"The Muppets Take The Bowl" is a lot more than your usual concert or show. In fact, it's more than just a regular performance. Experience the Muppets along with a great mix of entertainment live and in-person. Along with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and conductor Thomas Wilkins, Bobby Moynihan will host the night. Music, dancing, sketches, parody, and fun will be had, as well as a great fireworks finale! The show tells the story of the beginnings of the Muppets and their eventual stardom. See all the cast of characters, including Kermit The Frog, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo and the entire Muppets Cast along with the Bowl Orchestra for an unforgettable evening!



CONCERTS





Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Seeing the legendary Tom Petty at the iconic Hollywood Bowl is a once in a lifetime chance. Petty, who has delighted crowds since his breakout in the 1970's, is most known for songs like "Free Fallin," "You Don't Know How It Feels," and "I Won't Back Down," has not put out a new album since 2006, but fans should visit this show to hear Petty and his classics sung all night long at this iconic L.A. venue.





Imagine Dragons

You know you've made it when you can headline at the Hollywood Bowl. Make sure not to miss the big stage production event of Imagine Dragons, the popular rock band hailing from Las Vegas. The show, part of their "Evolve Tour," will see the band play songs from their 2017 album "Evolve," as well as older hits. Grouplove will open for Imagine Dragons.





Kings Of Leon

In support of their 2016 release of "Walls," the iconic Kings of Leon will rock the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for one night only. Known for their iconic rock ballads and lead singer Caleb Followil's howling and beautiful vocals, is expected to perform a list of their top songs from the newest album, as well as fan favorites.





Depeche Mode Global Spirit Tour

Depeche Mode, one of modern music's most important bands throughout the past several decades, is hitting the Hollywood Bowl for several shows for their Global Spirit Tour. The British electronic band continues to draw huge crowds and is one you certainly should see live whether you've seen them in the past or not. Depeche Mode put out several remix albums in 2017, but expect to hear hits like "Just Can't Get Enough."


