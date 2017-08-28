Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Katy Perry hosted the MTV VMAs last night.

Kendrick Lamar was the big winner taking home six awards including ‘Video of the Year’ for his hit “Humble.”

But it was Taylor Swift’s video for her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do” that everyone was waiting for.

It was the world premiere and the world loved it, setting new records online with more than 19 million views.

It is the view of a conspiracy that Taylor may be concerned with, after The Daily Mail printed a story asking is Taylor Swift the mother of a lizard, a satin worshiper, a truther or a clone?

These are the crazy conspiracy theory’s going around about Swift.

Conspiracy nuts say the snake represents her secret “Illuminati reptilian baby.”

Other theory’s claim she’s a duplicate for the recently murdered ‘real’ Swift.

They base these theory’s on the eerie marketing which they say proves she is a space-faring snake mother, a clone of herself.

They say these crazy theory’s came up after the announcement of her new song which included a string of cryptic videos including a snake, that’s when people started this string of crazy conspiracy theories.