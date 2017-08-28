Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Under Investigation

Gwyneth Paltrow under attack again.

According to advertising watch group, TINA, her lifestyle brand, Goop, is doing consumers a disservice with its health products.

The group accuses Goop of making deceptive health claims. TINA reports to have found 50 instances of the site promoting products they say can cure, treat, alleviate the symptoms of or reduce the risk of developing a number of aliments.

The group also mentions the VJJ Jade Eggs that made headlines this summer with Goop saying the eggs balance hormones and improve sex.

The watchdog group saying it’s a terrible deceptive marketing ploy to exploit women for its own financial gain.

The group sent a letter to Goop with a deadline to change its materials, but they have only made limited changes. One which included removing energy balancing body stickers which they claimed NASA used was removed after a NASA expert publicly debunked the Goop theory.

A spokesperson for ‘Goop’ told E News they will continue to evaluate their products and content and make those improvements they believe are reasonable and necessary in the interest of their community of users.