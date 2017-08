Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread damage across southeastern Texas and the floodwaters are expected to continue to rise for several more days. Officials say they expect 300,000 people to end up in emergency shelters.

Here are two ways to assist victims of the storm:

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 make a $10 donation.

SALVATION ARMY

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.com.