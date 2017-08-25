Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift Releases New Music

The wait is finally over!

Taylor Swift finally released her much anticipated new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” take a listen:

She dropped the song last night after hinting all week on her social media that something was coming. She posted cryptic videos of snakes, which some say was another cryptic message to Kanye and Kim.

The snake emoji was used against Swift both when Kim Kardashian leaked the phone call between Taylor and Kanye and again after Swift announced she helped write ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’s song “This Is What You Came For.”

Swift also served up a photo of her new album, her sixth titled Reputation due for release on November 10th.

Call it a coincidence, but November 10th is the 10th anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mom.

Fans across America delirious at the sound of her new music (which by the way sampled Right Said Fred’s hit song from 1991, “I’m too Sexy.”

All of this setting the stage for her upcoming video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

People speculating that the song is a direct hit to Kim, Kanye, and Katie Perry, and with lyrics like this, it could be:

“I don’t like your little games, don’t like your tilted stage (Kanye had a tilted stage on his last tour)the role you made me play of the fool no, I don’t like you.”