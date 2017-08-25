Lisa Loves Showbiz: James Cameron Slams ‘Wonder Woman’ and Twitter Goes Wild

Director James Cameron stepped in it when he said “Wonder Woman was a step backwards.”

Cameron went on record to say,

“All of the self- congratulatory back patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified Icon and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing.”

He went on to say that she is a step backwards from Sara Conner, Linda Hamilton’s character in Terminator, which Cameron Directed.

Well, those comments sent Twitter ablaze even getting a response from Patti Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman.

Jenkins had this to say to Cameron,

“Saying James Cameron’s inability to understand or what Wonder Woman’s stands for to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great film maker, he is not a woman. If woman have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong and aren’t free to be multi-dimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she’s attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we.”

For the record, Wonder Woman is the top grossing movie of the summer.