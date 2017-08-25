Lisa Loves Showbiz: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Head To Marriage Counseling

I hope this story is true.

Lifestyle Magazine says Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are working on their marriage and are in marriage counseling.

One source tells the magazine, “It’s the first time they’ve ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split. They have committed to it. They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight, but there is still a lot of love between them.”

Adding, “As expected Chris’ blossoming career is a source of contention for the two.”

They say Anna feels isolated with Chris gone so much and her career taking a back seat. Chris, they say, gets frustrated since she’s in the business too and knew the commitments involved when she married him.

According to the magazine they’ve been “focusing on how to make family a priority.”

They are learning says the source “how to compromise” to try to save the marriage. Ultimately they are committed to make things work for their 4 year old son Jack.