Where to Find Los Angeles’ Best Painted Walls

Pink Wall
Paul Smith
8221 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Located on the exterior of the Paul Smith store on Melrose Avenue, the Pink Wall attracts tourists, photographers and Instagrammers alike. Over time, the bright wall has become an iconic symbol in L.A. and a must-do for those visiting from out of town. If you don’t get a photo here, it’s like you were never in LA!
Made In L.A. Wall
Cisco Home
8025 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Just a few blocks away from the Pink Wall on the side of the Paul Smith store is Cisco Home’s Made in LA Wall. It’s the perfect backdrop for locals to show their hometown pride.
Turquoise Wall
Table Art
8024 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Melrose is ripe with painted walls! Right across the street from the Made in LA Wall is the Turquoise Wall that belongs to Table Art. It features a turquoise blue background with colorful stripes.
Rainbows Wall
The Paper Bag Princess
8050 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Directly facing the Turquoise Wall, is one of the newest walls in town! The Rainbows Wall features two rainbows – one for grown-up and one for kids. The unique thing about this wall is that it’s not painted – but crochet that has been attached to the wall. It’s so cool!
RETNA Wall
West Hollywood Library
625 N San Vicente Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
This blue masterpiece by RETNA resides on one of the walls of the parking garage of the West Hollywood Library. His murals feature a unique script that has been featured in many LA locations and around the world.
The Red Love Wall
Smashbox Studios
8549 Higuera Street
Culver City, CA 90232
The stunning Red Love Wall outside of Smashbox Studios features the word “love” written all over it by artist, Curtis Kulig, as part of his “Love Me” campaign.
California Dreaming Wall
Chinese Laundry
3485 La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
Whether you live in L.A. as a resident or you’re just visiting, this wall makes for the perfect photo op! With an 80’s styled ‘California Dreaming’ in a cool font across the wall, you can show off to your friends back home or gloat that you’re living the Cali life!
Geometric Wall
National Council of Jewish Women Thrift Shop
12120 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Perfect for several outfit changes, because this wall has several different backdrops to choose from. You can get a shot with the pink part, blue section or the ones with the animals!
Multicolor Brick Wall
302 Pico Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
This fun brick wall features a mix of turquoise and yellow that was done by a paint and design company.
The Love Wall
Bardonna
1601 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
This love wall features multicolor hearts on a white background by James Goldcrown. There’s another one in Venice on Abbot Kinney on a black background by the same artist.
Bloom Wall
298 Rose St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
This is a new wall that just popped up in DTLA by Oakland-based artist, HUEMAN. She’s worked with on collaborations with brands like Nike, NYX Cosmetics and The North Face.
Elephants Wall
298 Rose St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Just a few steps away from the Bloom Wall is the Elephants Wall featuring three elephants surrounded by a black and white prism design.
Wall of Eyes
EightyTwo
707 E 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
This wall wraps around a huge building in the Arts District that belongs to EightyTwo, a popular bar featuring retro video games, pinball machines and craft cocktails. If the bar is open, you won’t be able to see the “eyes” on this wall, so plan a visit in the morning!
Art Share Wall
Art Share LA
801 E 4th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90013
This colorful painting wraps around the entire Art Share LA building. Founded in 1997, their mission is to support local artists by providing subsidized live/work housing. They also offer community programs including classes, exhibitions and events.
Angel Wings
Art Share LA
801 E 4th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Global Angel Wings Project was launched by artist Colette Miller in Los Angeles in 2012. The first location is right next to the Art Share L.A. Building and can also be found on Melrose Avenue, various spots in Downtown Los Angeles, and all over the world.
Goddess Wall
The Bloc LA
700 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
A collaboration by famous street artist WRDSMTH and Colette Miller, this huge mural lives behind The Bloc in DTLA. If you explore The Bloc even further, you’ll find at least four more WRDSMTH murals. WRDSMTH’s work is frequently seen all around the city and is meant to inspire those who are pursuing their dreams in LA.