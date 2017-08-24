Lisa Loves Showbiz: Judge Judy Shows Her Power in CBS Negotiations

It clearly doesn’t say “moron” on her forehead, because Judge Judy laid down the law while negotiating her 47 Million dollar-a-year salary.

In a newly released deposition, we learned that Judge Judy said “CBS had no choice” but to pay her what she wanted, lest she produce the show herself.

Judy bragged she “had their backs to the wall” saying she could produce the show herself and didn’t need anyone to help.

She said she used that threat while negotiating with CBS’ President during a dinner, where she says she handed over an envelope with a list of demands.

She describes the meeting as handing over the envelope then saying, “Don’t read it now, let’s have a nice dinner, call me tomorrow if you want this deal otherwise I’ll produce it myself, this isn’t a negotiation.”

Basically, don’t pee on her leg and tell her it’s raining unless you are making it rain money!