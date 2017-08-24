Lisa Loves Showbiz: A Photo of Tom Cruise’s Butt Has Gone Viral

Baby’s got back, and apparently so did Tom Cruise when filming his 2008 movie Valkyrie.

According to Page Six in the New York Post, Cruise may have been wearing a fake butt to fill out his pants at least in one scene of the movie.

A fan recently re-watched the movie and noticed that Tom’s butt in one particular scene looked way larger than it did in other scenes throughout the rest of the movie.

He tweeted out a screen grab of the picture of Cruise’s Kardashain style butt asking what was going on?

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

The tweet went viral with Twitter users guessing that it could be CGI, or a “stunt butt.”

We think it was padding to protect his behind in the scene, which appears to look like his butt hits the sand hard.

Either way, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Valkyrie, chimed in saying “At 12k retweets and climbing why would I ever add clarity to this thread.”

That tweet has since been deleted and when The Post tried to get a comment from him, his reps declined.

They also reached out to Cruise’s people who also did not respond.