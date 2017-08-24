Best 2017 Labor Day Activities In Orange County

This Labor Day, there are a number of events to help you enjoy the last moments of summer before it’s back to work. From street fairs with great food and music to art exhibits and more, Orange County is ringing in the end of summer in style!





Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 Orange Circle & Plaza Center112 E. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92866(714) 633-4816Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017 Each year during Labor Day weekend, the Orange International Street Fair converges over Old Towne Orange, turning the popular space into a world marketplace. Various sections are broken off into different “streets” representing a multitude of countries across the globe. Each country offers its native cuisine for onlookers and shoppers to peruse. It’s a great way to fill your worldy taste buds while enjoying live music with the family. Arts, crafts, live music, specialty entertainment and events for the kids and many food and beverage vendors line the downtown streets for three days. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups. The 2017 theme is ‘A Taste of Tradition,’ with the subhead of “45 Years of Flavor and Fun.” The Orange International Street Fair (OISF) has become an annual traditional celebrated during Labor Day weekend in Old Town Orange Plaza.





Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 Orange County Fair & Event Center88 Fair DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017 It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event showcases over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage cars, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles and with fun family events including a model car contest and authentic wild wagons display. Additionally, spectators are invited to camp out during the Labor Day weekend event featuring 200 camping spaces, with hook ups for RV or travel trailers. The 150-acre fairground will be a playground for car fanatics. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.





Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 Huntington Central Park18000 Goldenwest StHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 536-5486Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017 The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2nd & 3rd. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. This is the 24th annual year they’ll be putting on the show on the 155th anniversary of America’s Civil War. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible.





Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m. Disneyland Resort1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92123(714) 781-4000Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m. You don’t need to be a runner to delight in the Disneyland’s Marathons on Labor Day weekend. Once you witness these spectacular event, it may just become your Labor Day family tradition. In celebration of the upcoming addition of more Pixar fun to Disney’s California Adventure Park, the half marathon itself will feature a “Toy Story” theme this time around, incorporating some favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. There will also be a 10K, featuring appearances from Sully, Mike and friends from the “Monsters, Inc.” films. Then, during the 5K, keep an eye out for “The Incredibles.” While the runs are bound to be a thrill, don’t forget to check out runDisney’s kid races and the health and fitness expo that will run from Thursday through Saturday.

