Best 2017 Labor Day Activities In Orange County

Orange International Street Fair
Orange Circle & Plaza Center
112 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 633-4816
www.orangestreetfair.org
Date: September 1, 2017 – September 3, 2017
Each year during Labor Day weekend, the Orange International Street Fair converges over Old Towne Orange, turning the popular space into a world marketplace. Various sections are broken off into different “streets” representing a multitude of countries across the globe. Each country offers its native cuisine for onlookers and shoppers to peruse. It’s a great way to fill your worldy taste buds while enjoying live music with the family. Arts, crafts, live music, specialty entertainment and events for the kids and many food and beverage vendors line the downtown streets for three days. Admission is free as booths are organized and maintained by local non-profit groups. The 2017 theme is ‘A Taste of Tradition,’ with the subhead of “45 Years of Flavor and Fun.” The Orange International Street Fair (OISF) has become an annual traditional celebrated during Labor Day weekend in Old Town Orange Plaza.
35th Annual Great Labor Day Cruise
Orange County Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
www.thelabordaycruise.org
Dates: September 1 – 3, 2017
It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without the 35th annual Great Labor Day Cruise. This three-day event showcases over 1,000 pre-1978 vintage cars, classics, street rods, unique international vehicles and with fun family events including a model car contest and authentic wild wagons display. Additionally, spectators are invited to camp out during the Labor Day weekend event featuring 200 camping spaces, with hook ups for RV or travel trailers. The 150-acre fairground will be a playground for car fanatics. The event continues to be one of the largest and longest held events in the country and one of the very few that can offer non-stop cruising around a 1.25 mile cruise route set up at the large venue.
Huntington Beach Civil War Days
Huntington Central Park
18000 Goldenwest St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-5486
www.hbhistory.org
Dates: September 2 & 3, 2017
The Huntington Beach Historical Society will be hosting their annual Civil War Days living history and reenactment at the Huntington Beach Central Park on September 2nd & 3rd. The reenactment event promises to be a free exciting event. This is the 24th annual year they’ll be putting on the show on the 155th anniversary of America’s Civil War. Living history events like Civil War Days allow residents in Southern California and beyond to experience vivid recreations of life in our past in ways that would not otherwise be possible.
Disneyland Half Marathon
Disneyland Resort
1313 S. Harbor Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92123
(714) 781-4000
www.rundisney.com
Date: August 31, 2017 – September 3, 2017 at 5 a.m.
You don’t need to be a runner to delight in the Disneyland’s Marathons on Labor Day weekend. Once you witness these spectacular event, it may just become your Labor Day family tradition. In celebration of the upcoming addition of more Pixar fun to Disney’s California Adventure Park, the half marathon itself will feature a “Toy Story” theme this time around, incorporating some favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. There will also be a 10K, featuring appearances from Sully, Mike and friends from the “Monsters, Inc.” films. Then, during the 5K, keep an eye out for “The Incredibles.” While the runs are bound to be a thrill, don’t forget to check out runDisney’s kid races and the health and fitness expo that will run from Thursday through Saturday.
Sawdust Festival
The Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-3030
www.sawdustartfestival.org
Dates: Until September 3, 2017
Drawing more than 200,000 people each year, The Sawdust Festival in Laguna Beach is Orange County’s answer to an art festival. Browse through aisles and aisles of locally created art which includes paintings, drawings, sculptures and art glass. Guests will also get to take part in demonstrations like glass-blowing. Labor Day weekend isn’t the only time you can visit the Sawdust Festival, but it is the last weekend for it during the year. Visit Sawdust Festival for tickets.