Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mel B Storms Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

Last night crazy TV.

Mel B storming off America’s Got Talent during their live show and DeMario Jackson bursting out in tears during his Bachelor in Paradise tell-all interview with Chris Harrison.

Let’s start with DeMario, who you know was involved in that pool controversy with Corrine during filming of Bachelor in Paradise, shutting down production for a while.

Last night he was on the show to tell his side of the story. He broke down in tears when talking about how the whole thing effected his mom:

And things broke down big time on AGT last night when an act went awry and Simon Cowell compared it to Mel’s wedding night. He made a crude joke sending Mel B into a tizzy.

She tossed a cup of water all over him then stormed off the stage, take a look:

She eventually came back to finish the show, and afterwards they caught up with her back stage and she had this to say about the incident:

All was OK by the end of the show.

Can’t wait for next week.