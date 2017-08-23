Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mark Wahlberg Tops Forbes’ List of Highest Paid Actors

Forbes Magazine gives us yet another list, and you know I love me a list. This one may surprise you.

They released their 2017 Highest Paid Actor list, and before I tell you whose sitting on top, here’s your top 5 highest paid actors.

Coming in fifth place, earning 49 million this year, Jackie Chan.

Fourth place goes to Adam Sandler earning 50.5 million last year, due in part to his Netflix deals and his lucrative production deals.

Sitting in third, Vin Diesel, who drove 54.5 million into his bank account from Fast and Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Coming in second on Forbes’ Highest Paid Actor list is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who last year was on top. This year sitting in second earning only 65 million, poor guy.

The top earner, number one on Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Actors goes to Marky Mark Wahlberg, who is now Richie Rich, earning 68 million in 2017.