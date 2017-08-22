Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tiger Woods And Lindsey Vonn’s Nude Photos Leaked

Here we go again! Naked photos of celebrities all over the internet.

This time Lindsey Vonn, Tiger Woods, and Katharine McPhee are the latest victims of celebrity phone hacking.

People Magazine has learned that intimate photos of Vonn and her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods, have been leaked onto a website and she is mad and fighting back.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos” said her attorney and they will sue if those photos are not taken off the website.

The photos were taken several years ago while Vonn and Woods were dating.

They split in 2015 and she now dates assistant LA Rams coach, Kenan Smith, who is also not happy about the leaked naked pictures.

Woods is very upset too and his attorney also threatening to sue the website if all photos are not removed immediately.

As for Scorpion star Katherine McPhee, she is feeling the sting as well and has lawyer-ed up and is ready to sue.

Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart also had their phones hacked and nude shots put on the website without their permission, but no word from them yet.