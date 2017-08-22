Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scientology Could Keep Elisabeth Moss From an Emmy Win

The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss is nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Drama’ series for her role as Offred, but it’s her role in Scientology that could prevent her from picking up the Emmy.

Page Six says the most interesting rivalry at next month’s Emmy Awards is not between the actors nominated for the same show like “This is Us” and “Feud: Bette & Joan”, nope it’s between a former Scientologist, Leah Remini, and a practicing member of the church both nominated.

Leah received a nod for her A&E series. Scientology and the Aftermath is nominated for “Outstanding Information Series,” while Moss is nominated for Best Actress for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss was recently challenged on her Instagram about the parallels between the show and her religion.

She quickly shot that down, saying there are no parallels between the show and her religion.

Either way, Moss and Remini will be under the same roof but will not be allowed to speak to each other.

Moss is forbidden to speak to Remini, according to Remini, because she has spoken out against Scientology.

That being said, Remini says if Moss wins she will congratulate her.

Moss has been nominated six times for her work on Mad Men but never won.

And not to be overshadowed by the greatest wonder in decades – Taylor Swift is back on social media.

We told you yesterday she went dark on all her social media last Friday, deleting all her posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as her own website.

Rumors swirling she did that in anticipation of dropping her new album.

Yesterday, she was back. Not with new music, but she did post something.

Swift posted a short, soundless, video of a slithering tail of a snake and now she has everyone’s attention what that could mean.

Stay tuned….