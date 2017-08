Morrissey is coming to the Hollywood Bowl this Fall with very special guest, Billy Idol, Friday, November 10!

Morrissey will perform classic beloved hits alongside new material off of his much anticipated 11th studio album, Low in High-School, set for release in November.

This October will see the release of a special 5 LP Box set Deluxe version of what is perhaps The Smith’s most Iconic album, The Queen is Dead.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10am at ticketmaster.com.