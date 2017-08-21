Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins Read More

Watch Foo Fighters and Rick Astley Perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Filed Under: Foo Fighters, Rick Astley

By Annie Reuter

Music fans attending Japan’s Summersonic Festival on Sunday (Aug. 20) witnessed an unanticipated spectacle when Rick Astley joined headliners the Foo Fighters onstage for an energetic performance of “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Related: Watch Foo Fighters Perform at Greek Acropolis

“Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,” frontman Dave Grohl told the festival audience. “This is f—— crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.”

“I gotta remember how you do it, hold on,” Grohl said before playing a riff redolent of “Smells Like Team Spirit.” The messy, but high energy performance was imbued with references to Nirvana’s blockbuster hit as Astley powered through his 1987 hit.

Rickrolling indeed.

Watch the full video, which contains explicit language, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live