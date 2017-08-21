Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift’s Social Media Wiped Clean

Taylor Swift has millions of fans and millions of followers on her social media.

This morning they are very upset after learning all of Swift’s social media accounts have gone completely dark.

Even her website has been erased, and not for the eclipse (we think).

She’s taken off everything from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, removing all of her profile pictures and all of her posts as well.

This happened on Friday which was the third anniversary of “Shake It Off.”

Some insiders thinks she’s getting ready to drop another album.

It’s been rumored that she’s been working on new material. Some say she’s planning on dropping the new music during the eclipse and that the title of her new song is, “That’s what they don’t see.”

It’s been three years since her last album “1989”.

This will be her sixth album and is considered overdue since she’s known for releasing an album every two years.