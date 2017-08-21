Lisa Loves Showbiz: Remembering Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory

The entertainment world and philanthropic world remembering Jerry Lewis this morning. He passed away yesterday at the age of 91. It was a death of laughter as Drudge Report said.

Not just Jerry, another sad loss. Comedian and Civil Rights Activist, Dick Gregory, died Saturday at age 84.

Lewis was one of the biggest stars of the past century.

Comedian, filmmaker, humanitarian who could get a laugh without speaking a word.

He was a zany clown whose career had its ups and downs.

He and Dean Martin were bigger than the Beatles at one time.

Most American’s probably know him for the role he took later in life. The ‘Labor Day’ telethon, which raised more than two billion dollars for Muscular Dystrophy.

He will be remembered as a comic legend, that’s for sure.