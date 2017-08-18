Robert Plant Releases ‘The May Queen’ From New Album ‘Carry Fire’

By Scott T. Sterling

Legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has announced a new solo album Carry Fire and previewed it with the first single “The May Queen.” The full album is scheduled for release on October 13.

Related: Listen to Robert Plant Sing Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’ for the First Time in a Decade

Plant is joined on “The May Queen” by The Sensational Shape Shifters, who serve as his backing band on the entire album. They also played on his last album, 2014’s Lullaby and… the Ceaseless Roar.

The singer is also joined on Carry Fire by The Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde for a cover of Ersel Hickey’s 1958 song “Bluebirds Over the Mountain.”

When he worked on the album, Plant said he strived to pay homage to his past while working with contemporary musical themes. “It’s about intention,” he said. “I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new,” Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Plant has scheduled 14 shows in the UK tour in November and December, but no North American dates have been announced, yet.

Listen to “The May Queen” and check out the full tracklisting for Carry Fire below:

1. “The May Queen”

2. “New World…”

3. “Season’s Song

4. “Dance With You Tonight”

5. “Carving Up The World Again”

6. “A Way With Words”

7. “Carry Fire”

8. “Bones Of Saints”

9. “Keep It Hid”

10. “Bluebirds Over The Mountain”

11. “Heaven Sent”